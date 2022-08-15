Isooctyl Palmitate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isooctyl Palmitate, or 2-Ethylhexyl palmitate, is mainly used in cosmetics. It has good permeability, antiperspirant effect, and strong affinity with the skin. It is a dry breathable oil and is widely used in skin care products and cosmetics. It is an excellent skin emollient. It has stable performance, is not easy to oxidize or produce peculiar smell, can make the skin soft and smooth without greasy feeling, and has good permeability. It is often used in various skin creams. In cosmetics, it is used as a spreading agent, a combination agent of pressed powder cosmetics and a good solvent for pigments in color makeup. Commonly used in foundation cream, sunscreen, eye shadow, lipstick, mascara and other formulations. It can also be used as a softening agent and dispersant in formulas such as conditioners and shower gels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isooctyl Palmitate in global, including the following market information:
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Isooctyl Palmitate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isooctyl Palmitate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plant Derived Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isooctyl Palmitate include BASF, BOC Sciences, Bruchem, Inc., Triveni Chemicals, Esters and solvents LLP, Universal Preserve-A-Chem Inc., Making Cosmetics, Acme Hardesty and Parchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isooctyl Palmitate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plant Derived
Petrochemical Derived
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic
Bath Supplies
Other
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
BOC Sciences
Bruchem, Inc.
Triveni Chemicals
Esters and solvents LLP
Universal Preserve-A-Chem Inc.
Making Cosmetics
Acme Hardesty
Parchem
Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Co, Ltd.
KLK OLEO
Croda
Evonik
Eastman
Acme-Hardesty
A&A Fratelli Parodi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isooctyl Palmitate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isooctyl Palmitate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isooctyl Palmitate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isooctyl Palmitate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isooctyl Palmitate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Siz
