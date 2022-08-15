Isooctyl Palmitate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isooctyl Palmitate, or 2-Ethylhexyl palmitate, is mainly used in cosmetics. It has good permeability, antiperspirant effect, and strong affinity with the skin. It is a dry breathable oil and is widely used in skin care products and cosmetics. It is an excellent skin emollient. It has stable performance, is not easy to oxidize or produce peculiar smell, can make the skin soft and smooth without greasy feeling, and has good permeability. It is often used in various skin creams. In cosmetics, it is used as a spreading agent, a combination agent of pressed powder cosmetics and a good solvent for pigments in color makeup. Commonly used in foundation cream, sunscreen, eye shadow, lipstick, mascara and other formulations. It can also be used as a softening agent and dispersant in formulas such as conditioners and shower gels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isooctyl Palmitate in global, including the following market information:

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isooctyl Palmitate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isooctyl Palmitate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Derived Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isooctyl Palmitate include BASF, BOC Sciences, Bruchem, Inc., Triveni Chemicals, Esters and solvents LLP, Universal Preserve-A-Chem Inc., Making Cosmetics, Acme Hardesty and Parchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isooctyl Palmitate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Derived

Petrochemical Derived

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic

Bath Supplies

Other

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isooctyl Palmitate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

BOC Sciences

Bruchem, Inc.

Triveni Chemicals

Esters and solvents LLP

Universal Preserve-A-Chem Inc.

Making Cosmetics

Acme Hardesty

Parchem

Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Co, Ltd.

KLK OLEO

Croda

Evonik

Eastman

Acme-Hardesty

A&A Fratelli Parodi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isooctyl Palmitate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isooctyl Palmitate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isooctyl Palmitate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isooctyl Palmitate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isooctyl Palmitate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isooctyl Palmitate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isooctyl Palmitate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isooctyl Palmitate Market Siz

