Torque Dampers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Torque Dampers?are a shock which is mounted on the brackets between the?engine?and the chassis. This helps reduce?engine?vibrations affecting the chassis, resulting in smoother and efficient acceleration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque Dampers in global, including the following market information:
Global Torque Dampers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Torque Dampers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Torque Dampers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Torque Dampers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automation Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Torque Dampers include Siemens, Somic Ishikawa, Dorman Products, Ace Controls, TOK, Geislinger, Exedy, Takachiho America and Preformed Line Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Torque Dampers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Torque Dampers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Dampers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automation Control
Motion Control
Vibration Control
Global Torque Dampers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Dampers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Marine
Others
Global Torque Dampers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Dampers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Torque Dampers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Torque Dampers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Torque Dampers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Torque Dampers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Somic Ishikawa
Dorman Products
Ace Controls
TOK
Geislinger
Exedy
Takachiho America
Preformed Line Products
Sontay
Belimo
Fukoku
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Torque Dampers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Torque Dampers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Torque Dampers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Torque Dampers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Torque Dampers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Torque Dampers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Torque Dampers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Torque Dampers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Torque Dampers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Torque Dampers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Torque Dampers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Dampers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Torque Dampers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Dampers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Torque Dampers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Dampers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Torque Dampers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Automation Control
