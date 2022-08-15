2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Chloroethyl Isocyanate is a colorless, transparent liquid that is corrosive and is mainly used in the synthesis of nitrosourea antitumor drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7184805/global-phenylethyl-isocyanate-2022-2028-445

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate include Paushak, Aromsyn, Fisher Scientific, Fluorochem Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry and Shanghai Bayue Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Antineoplastic Drugs

Industrial

Others

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Paushak

Aromsyn

Fisher Scientific

Fluorochem Ltd

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Shanghai Bayue Chemicals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-phenylethyl-isocyanate-2022-2028-445-7184805

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Phenylethyl Isocyanate Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-phenylethyl-isocyanate-2022-2028-445-7184805

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Blocked Isocyanate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Isocyanate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Methylene Diphenyl Isocyanate (MDI) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Methylene Diphenyl Isocyanate (MDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

