Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PE foam is a closed-cell foam made from polyethylene and blended co-polymers with a high level of chemical crosslinking. Polyethylene foams are being used in many end-use industries such as protective packaging, building and construction, automotive, footwear, sports and recreational, medical, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene (PE) Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyethylene (PE) Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene (PE) Foams market was valued at 6503.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8569.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-XLPE Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene (PE) Foams include Armacell, JSP, Zotefoams, Sealed Air Corporation, INOAC Corporation, Thermotec, Wisconsin Foam Products, PAR Group and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene (PE) Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-XLPE Foam

XLPE Foam

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Protective Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear, Sports & Recreational

Medical

Others

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

JSP

Zotefoams

Sealed Air Corporation

INOAC Corporation

Thermotec

Wisconsin Foam Products

PAR Group

BASF

Les industries Protac

Dafa

Pregis Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Hira Industries

SANWA KAKO CO.,LTD

Rogers Foam Corporation

Sansheng Industry

Hubei Yuanxiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene (PE) Foams Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene (PE) Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene (PE) Foams Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Foams Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyethylene (PE) Foams Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Foams Companies

4 Sights by Product

