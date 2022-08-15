TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

TMS Coilproduces smallelectric currents inthe regionof the brainjustunder the coilvia electromagnetic induction. The coilis connected to the stimulator, which delivers electric currentto the coil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil in global, including the following market information:

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil companies in 2021 (%)

The global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

H-coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil include MAG & More, Magstim, MagVenture, ANT Neuro, Brain Latam Co and Deymed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

H-coil

C-core Coil

Circular Crown Coil

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MAG & More

Magstim

MagVenture

ANT Neuro

Brain Latam Co

Deymed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers TMS(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Product Ty

