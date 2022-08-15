Biosimilars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biosimilar is a biologic medical product highly similar to another already approved biological medicine (the 'reference medicine'). Biosimilars are approved according to the same standards of pharmaceutical quality, safety and efficacy that apply to all biological medicines. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original “innovator” products and can be manufactured when the original product's patent expires. Reference to the innovator product is an integral component of the approval.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biosimilars in global, including the following market information:

Global Biosimilars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biosimilars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biosimilars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biosimilars market was valued at 5893.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biosimilars include Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan and Eli Lilly, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biosimilars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biosimilars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Global Biosimilars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormonal Deficiency

Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Global Biosimilars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biosimilars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biosimilars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biosimilars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biosimilars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Novartis

Biocon

Biogen

Fresenius Kabi AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck KgaA

Mylan

Eli Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Amgen

Celltrion

Samsung Biologics

Roche

Probiomed

Apotex

Chong Kun Dang

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Gedeon Richter

Biocad

Coherus Bioscience

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biosimilars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biosimilars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biosimilars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biosimilars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biosimilars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biosimilars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biosimilars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biosimilars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biosimilars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosimilars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biosimilars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosimilars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biosimilars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

4.1.3

