Structural Health Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Structural health monitoring (SHM) refers to the process of implementing a damage detection and characterization strategy for?engineering structures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Health Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Health Monitoring market was valued at 1441.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2758.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Health Monitoring include Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Geocomp, Acellent, Sixense, Pure Technologies and Structural Monitoring Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Health Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired

Wireless

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace

Defence

Mining

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Health Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Health Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nova Metrix

Geokon

Campbell Scientific

Cowi

Geocomp

Acellent

Sixense

Pure Technologies

Structural Monitoring Systems

Digitexx

First Sensor

Bridge Diagnostics

Sisgeo

Rst Instruments

Aesseal

Geomotion Singapore

James Fisher & Sons

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

Kinemetrics

Feac Engineering

Yapidestek Engineering

Sites-Afla

Sensuron

Infibra Technologies

Sodis Lab

Set Point Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Health Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Health Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Health Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Health Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Health Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Health Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Structural Health Monitoring Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Health Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Health Monitoring Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural H

