Substation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Substation in global, including the following market information:
Global Substation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Substation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Substation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Substation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 36 kV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Substation include ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, General Electric, Eaton, Asia Electrical Power Equipment, Brilltech Engineers, C&S Electric and Crompton Greaves, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Substation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Substation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Substation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 36 kV
36-150 kV
Global Substation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Substation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Industries
Infrastructure
Global Substation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Substation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Substation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Substation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Substation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Substation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
General Electric
Eaton
Asia Electrical Power Equipment
Brilltech Engineers
C&S Electric
Crompton Greaves
Kirloskar Electric
Larsen & Toubro
Littelfuse
Lucy Electric
PLVK Power Engineers & Consultants
Tgood Electric
Toshiba
Xiamen Qihong Machinery Electrical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Substation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Substation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Substation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Substation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Substation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Substation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Substation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Substation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Substation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Substation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Substation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Substation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Substation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Substation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Substation Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Substation Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Substation Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 36 kV
4.1.3 36-150 kV
4.2 By Type – Global Substation Revenue & Forecasts
