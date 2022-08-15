2022-2027 and Regional Niobium Carbide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Niobium Carbide market was valued at 36.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry. In recent years, due to the tantalum carbide prices stay in high level, some downstream manufacturers started to use niobium carbide partially replace tantalum carbide. Thus stimulating the development of the industry. The main raw material of niobium carbide is niobium ore. Most of the world`s niobium ore in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the world`s largest niobium ore supplier.

China needs to import large quantities of niobium ore per year. We tend to believe this industry is an mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Vendors:

