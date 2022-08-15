Surge Arrester Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A surge arrester is a device to protect electrical equipment from over-voltage transients caused by external or internal events.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Arrester in global, including the following market information:

Global Surge Arrester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7184859/global-surge-arrester-forecast-2022-2028-696

Global Surge Arrester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surge Arrester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surge Arrester market was valued at 1453.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1914.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymeric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surge Arrester include ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE, Hubbell, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Lamco and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surge Arrester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surge Arrester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Arrester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymeric

Porcelain

Global Surge Arrester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Arrester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utilities

Industries

Transportation

Global Surge Arrester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Arrester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surge Arrester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surge Arrester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surge Arrester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surge Arrester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Hubbell

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Lamco

Mitsubishi Electric

CG Power

Elpro

NGK Insulators

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-surge-arrester-forecast-2022-2028-696-7184859

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surge Arrester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surge Arrester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surge Arrester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surge Arrester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surge Arrester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surge Arrester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surge Arrester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surge Arrester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surge Arrester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surge Arrester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surge Arrester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Arrester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surge Arrester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Arrester Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surge Arrester Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Arrester Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surge Arrester Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polymeric

4.1.3 Porce

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-surge-arrester-forecast-2022-2028-696-7184859

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Surge Arrester Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Surge Arrester Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global High Voltage Surge Arrester Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global High Voltage Surge Arrester Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

