Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Telepresence refers to a set of technologies which allow a person to feel as if they were present, to give the appearance of being present, or to have an effect, via telerobotics, at a place other than their true location.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepresence (Videoconferencing) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) market was valued at 1311.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2660.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Point-to-Point Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telepresence (Videoconferencing) include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Polycom, Lifesize, Avaya, Vidyo, VGO Communications and Teliris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telepresence (Videoconferencing) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Point-to-Point

Multiple Participants

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Affairs

Business Affairs

Education

Others

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Polycom

Lifesize

Avaya

Vidyo

VGO Communications

Teliris

Array Telepresence

AVer Information

Highfive

Ericsson-LG

Librestream

Panasonic

Sony

Zoom Video Communications

ACN

D-Link

Leadtek

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies

3.6

