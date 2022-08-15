Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Telepresence refers to a set of technologies which allow a person to feel as if they were present, to give the appearance of being present, or to have an effect, via telerobotics, at a place other than their true location.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepresence (Videoconferencing) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) market was valued at 1311.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2660.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Point-to-Point Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Telepresence (Videoconferencing) include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Polycom, Lifesize, Avaya, Vidyo, VGO Communications and Teliris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Telepresence (Videoconferencing) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Point-to-Point
Multiple Participants
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Affairs
Business Affairs
Education
Others
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
ZTE
Polycom
Lifesize
Avaya
Vidyo
VGO Communications
Teliris
Array Telepresence
AVer Information
Highfive
Ericsson-LG
Librestream
Panasonic
Sony
Zoom Video Communications
ACN
D-Link
Leadtek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Companies
3.6
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025