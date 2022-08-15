Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Temperature and humidity transmitter is designed for monitoring critical climate in industrial processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter in global, including the following market information:
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter market was valued at 3840.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4299.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resistance Temperature Detector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter include Emerson Electric, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric, Wika Alexander Wiegand, Johnson Controls, Honeywell and Schneider Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resistance Temperature Detector
Thermocouple
Universal
Multichannel
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Water & Wastewater
Pulp & Paper
Metal & Mining
Chemical
Power
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emerson Electric
ABB
Endress+Hauser
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Wika Alexander Wiegand
Johnson Controls
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Vaisala
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
