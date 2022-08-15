Thermoplastic Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic pipe becomes soft when heated and hard when cooled.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermoplastic Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Pipe market was valued at 64530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 81350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Pipe include Advanced Drainage Systems, Chevron Philips Chemical, KWH Pipe, Airborne Oil & Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian, Technip, Georg Fischer Piping Systems and IPEX and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE
PVDF
PVC
PA
PP
Others
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Mining & Dredging
Chemical
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermoplastic Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Drainage Systems
Chevron Philips Chemical
KWH Pipe
Airborne Oil & Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Prysmian
Technip
Georg Fischer Piping Systems
IPEX
Simtech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Siz
