Car Charger Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car charger consumes minimal power from the car battery to charge smartphones and any other electronic device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Charger in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Charger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Charger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Charger companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Charger market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alternating Current (AC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Charger include ABB, Leviton Manufacturing, Evatran, Siemens, Bosch, Energizer, LG Electronics, General Electric and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Car Charger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Charger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Charger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alternating Current (AC)
Direct Current (DC)
Plug-in Charging
Wireless
Battery Swapping Charging
Global Car Charger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Charger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cars
Others
Global Car Charger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Charger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Charger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Charger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Charger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Charger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Leviton Manufacturing
Evatran
Siemens
Bosch
Energizer
LG Electronics
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Aerovironment
Sony
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Car Charger Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Car Charger Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Car Charger Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Car Charger Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Car Charger Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Car Charger Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Car Charger Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Car Charger Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Car Charger Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Car Charger Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Car Charger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Charger Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Car Charger Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Charger Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Charger Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Charger Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Car Charger Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Alternating Current (AC)
4.1.3 Direct Current (DC)
4.1.4 Plug-i
