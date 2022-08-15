2022-2027 and Regional Polyacrylic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyacrylic Acid market was valued at 488.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyacrylic Acid (PAA; trade name Carbomer) is a synthetic high-molecular weight polymer of acrylic acid. They may behomopolymers of acrylic acid, orcrosslinked with anallyletherofpentaerythritol, allyl ether ofsucrose, or allyl ether ofpropylene.Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, SNF Floerger, Evonik and Sumitomo Seika are the top 5 players of the Polyacrylic Acids market, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers and have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2018, the top 5 manufacturers have already occupied more than 50% of PAA market and are expected to remain in the leading position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific was the largest sales market in 2018, with a proportion of 48%, and this region will continually enlarge in the next few years. Europe and North America ranked 2 and 3, which were also important.

By Market Vendors:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Newman Fine Chemical

Corel

DX Chemical

Ashland

Dow

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Paints, Coatings and Inks

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

