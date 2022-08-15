Carrageenan Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carrageenans are a family of linear sulfated polysaccharides that are extracted from red edible seaweeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carrageenan Gum in global, including the following market information:

Global Carrageenan Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carrageenan Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carrageenan Gum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carrageenan Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iota Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carrageenan Gum include BLG Shanghai & Zhejiang Plants, Kachabo Gums, Altrafine Gums, Marinalg, FMC, Scalzo Food Industries, Cargil, Tic Gums and Gum Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carrageenan Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carrageenan Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrageenan Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Global Carrageenan Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrageenan Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy

Meat & Poultry

Water Gels

PES (Processed Eucheuma Seaweed)

Food Grades

Toothpaste

Others

Global Carrageenan Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrageenan Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carrageenan Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carrageenan Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carrageenan Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carrageenan Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BLG Shanghai & Zhejiang Plants

Kachabo Gums

Altrafine Gums

Marinalg

FMC

Scalzo Food Industries

Cargil

Tic Gums

Gum Technology

