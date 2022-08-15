Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries market was valued at 2321.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market includes a range ofchemicals, such as essential oils, polymers, aldehydes, petroleum products, inorganic chemicals, surfactants, fattychemicals, ketones, pigments, etc. Cosmetics constitute a wide assortment of chemicals that are used to manufacture products for enhancing physical beauty and remedial purposes.

By Market Vendors:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Evonik Industries

Solvay-Rhodia

Stepan

Aarhuskarlshamn

Arkema

Ashland

Bayer

Bio-Botanica

Biochemica International

By Types:

Surfactants

Aroma Chemicals And Blends

Fat-Based Products

Natural Products

Polymers

By Applications:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Perfumes

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Surfactants

1.4.3 Aroma Chemicals And Blends

1.4.4 Fat-Based Products

1.4.5 Natural Products

1.4.6 Polymers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Skin Care Products

1.5.3 Hair Care Products

1.5.4 Perfumes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market

1.8.1 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

