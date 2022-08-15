Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chip on board is a technology of LED packaging where in the uncoated semiconductor elements are directly mounted on a substrate or PCB with the help of a conductive or non-conductive adhesive and then wire bonded for electrical connectivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) market was valued at 5419.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LED Illumination Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) include Cree, Philips LumiLEDs Lighting, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, LG Innotek, Citizen Electronics, Nichia, Seoul Semiconductor and Everlight Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LED Illumination

LED Backlighting

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Backlighting

Illumination

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cree

Philips LumiLEDs Lighting

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics

LG Innotek

Citizen Electronics

Nichia

Seoul Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

Lumens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chip on Board (COB

