Chlorpyrifos Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate pesticide used to kill a number of pests including insects and worms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorpyrifos in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorpyrifos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorpyrifos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chlorpyrifos companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorpyrifos market was valued at 512.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 601.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoors Pesticide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorpyrifos include DowDuPont, Hubei Xiantao Xianlong Chemical, Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical, Jiangsu Baoling Chemical, Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical, Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology, Nanjing Redsun, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries and Sabero Organics Gujarat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorpyrifos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorpyrifos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoors Pesticide
Outdoors Pesticide
Global Chlorpyrifos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Agriculture
Global Chlorpyrifos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorpyrifos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorpyrifos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorpyrifos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chlorpyrifos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Hubei Xiantao Xianlong Chemical
Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical
Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical
Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology
Nanjing Redsun
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
Sabero Organics Gujarat
Meghmani Organics
Gharda Chemicals
Makhteshim Agan
Cheminova
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorpyrifos Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorpyrifos Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorpyrifos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorpyrifos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorpyrifos Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorpyrifos Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorpyrifos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorpyrifos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorpyrifos Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorpyrifos Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorpyrifos Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chlorpyrifos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Indoors Pesticide
4.1.3 Outdoors Pesticide
4.2 By
