Chlorpyrifos Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate pesticide used to kill a number of pests including insects and worms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorpyrifos in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chlorpyrifos companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorpyrifos market was valued at 512.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 601.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indoors Pesticide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorpyrifos include DowDuPont, Hubei Xiantao Xianlong Chemical, Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical, Jiangsu Baoling Chemical, Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical, Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology, Nanjing Redsun, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries and Sabero Organics Gujarat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorpyrifos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorpyrifos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indoors Pesticide

Outdoors Pesticide

Global Chlorpyrifos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Global Chlorpyrifos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorpyrifos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorpyrifos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorpyrifos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chlorpyrifos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Hubei Xiantao Xianlong Chemical

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical

Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology

Nanjing Redsun

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries

Sabero Organics Gujarat

Meghmani Organics

Gharda Chemicals

Makhteshim Agan

Cheminova

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorpyrifos Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chlorpyrifos Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chlorpyrifos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chlorpyrifos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chlorpyrifos Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chlorpyrifos Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chlorpyrifos Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chlorpyrifos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorpyrifos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorpyrifos Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorpyrifos Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorpyrifos Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chlorpyrifos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Indoors Pesticide

4.1.3 Outdoors Pesticide

4.2 By

