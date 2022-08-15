Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane foam is sometimes made using small amounts of blowing agents to give less dense foam, better cushioning/energy absorption or thermal insulation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams in global, including the following market information:
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams include Huntsman, BASF, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Rogers, Carpenter, Recticel, Bayer MaterialScience and Stepan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid
Flexible
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture & Interiors
Construction
Electronic Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Packaging
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman
BASF
DowDuPont
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Rogers
Carpenter
Recticel
Bayer MaterialScience
Stepan
INOAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Colored Polyurethane (PU
