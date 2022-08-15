Companion Animal Health Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A companion animal is an animal kept primarily for a person’s company, protection, or entertainment rather than as a working animal, livestock or laboratory animal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Companion Animal Health in Global, including the following market information:

Global Companion Animal Health Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-companion-animal-health-forecast-2022-2028-797

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Companion Animal Health market was valued at 14280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dogs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Companion Animal Health include Zoetis, Nutreco, Merck, Elanco and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Companion Animal Health companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Companion Animal Health Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dogs

Equine

Cats

Others

Global Companion Animal Health Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Global Companion Animal Health Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Companion Animal Health revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Companion Animal Health revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zoetis

Nutreco

Merck

Elanco

Bayer

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-companion-animal-health-forecast-2022-2028-797

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Companion Animal Health Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Companion Animal Health Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Companion Animal Health Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Companion Animal Health Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Companion Animal Health Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Companion Animal Health Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Companion Animal Health Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Companion Animal Health Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Companion Animal Health Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Companion Animal Health Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Companion Animal Health Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Companion Animal Health Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Companion Animal Health Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-companion-animal-health-forecast-2022-2028-797

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Companion Animal Health Management Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Companion Animal Health Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Companion Animal Health Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast