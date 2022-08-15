Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soybean Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) include Monsanto, DowDuPont, Syngenta, Vilmorin & Cie, KWS SAAT, Bayer CropScience and DOW AgroSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soybean
Maize
Cotton
Rice
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biotechnology Industry
Argriculture
Others
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monsanto
DowDuPont
Syngenta
Vilmorin & Cie
KWS SAAT
Bayer CropScience
DOW AgroSciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Seeds (
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Sales Market Report 2021
Global Commercial Seeds (Conventional, Biotechnology) Market Research Report 2021