Connected Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Connected Retail strategy allows people to use the strength of the network to connect the brands to today’s consumers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Retail in Global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Connected Retail market was valued at 21520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Connected Retail include Zebra Technologies, Softweb Solutions, SAP, PTC, Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems and Atmel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Connected Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Global Connected Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Enterprise

Others

Global Connected Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zebra Technologies

Softweb Solutions

SAP

PTC

Microsoft

Intel

IBM

Cisco Systems

Atmel

ARM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Connected Retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Connected Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Connected Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Connected Retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Connected Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Connected Retail Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Retail Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Retail Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Retail Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Connected Retail Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

