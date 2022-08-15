Connected Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Connected Retail strategy allows people to use the strength of the network to connect the brands to today’s consumers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Retail in Global, including the following market information:
Global Connected Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Connected Retail market was valued at 21520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Connected Retail include Zebra Technologies, Softweb Solutions, SAP, PTC, Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems and Atmel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Connected Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Connected Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Connected Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Enterprise
Others
Global Connected Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Connected Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Connected Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Connected Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zebra Technologies
Softweb Solutions
SAP
PTC
Microsoft
Intel
IBM
Cisco Systems
Atmel
ARM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Connected Retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Connected Retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Connected Retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Connected Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Connected Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Connected Retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Connected Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Connected Retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Connected Retail Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Retail Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Retail Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Retail Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Connected Retail Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
