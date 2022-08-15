Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market was valued at 6512.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-Bay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) include Western Digital, Netgear, Synology, QNAP Systems, Asustor, Buffalo, ZyXEL Communications and Thecus Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6 Bays

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Business

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Western Digital

Netgear

Synology

QNAP Systems

Asustor

Buffalo

ZyXEL Communications

Thecus Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1

