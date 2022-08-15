Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market was valued at 6512.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-Bay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) include Western Digital, Netgear, Synology, QNAP Systems, Asustor, Buffalo, ZyXEL Communications and Thecus Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-Bay
2-Bays
4-Bays
5-Bays
6-Bays
Above 6 Bays
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Business
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Western Digital
Netgear
Synology
QNAP Systems
Asustor
Buffalo
ZyXEL Communications
Thecus Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1
