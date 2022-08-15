Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Copolyester elastomer is a synthetic rubber consisting of hard polyester crystallites dispersed in a soft, flexible matrix.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) market was valued at 824.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1069.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrenic Block Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) include Bayer, BASF, China Petroleum and Chemical, DowDuPont, Huntsman, LG Chem, Lubrizol, Mitsubishi Chemical and Nippon Polyurethane. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrenic Block Polymers

Polyamide Block Copolymers

Copolyester Thermoplastic Elastomers

Elastomer Block Copolymers

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical

Industrial

Medical

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

BASF

China Petroleum and Chemical

DowDuPont

Huntsman

LG Chem

Lubrizol

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Polyurethane

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Compani

