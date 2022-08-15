Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Copolyester elastomer is a synthetic rubber consisting of hard polyester crystallites dispersed in a soft, flexible matrix.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) in global, including the following market information:
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) market was valued at 824.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1069.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrenic Block Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) include Bayer, BASF, China Petroleum and Chemical, DowDuPont, Huntsman, LG Chem, Lubrizol, Mitsubishi Chemical and Nippon Polyurethane. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrenic Block Polymers
Polyamide Block Copolymers
Copolyester Thermoplastic Elastomers
Elastomer Block Copolymers
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical
Industrial
Medical
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
BASF
China Petroleum and Chemical
DowDuPont
Huntsman
LG Chem
Lubrizol
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nippon Polyurethane
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Compani
