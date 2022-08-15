Textile Printing Inks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Textile Printing Inks market was valued at 61.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Textile Printing Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.There are many manufactures of the Textile printing inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 11% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industry`s development. The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of Textile printing inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Textile printing inks product. Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese textile printing inks industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.

By Market Vendors:

Dupont

Huntsman

JK Group

Kornit

DyStar

SPGprints

BASF

Jay Chemical

Marabu

Dow Corning

EFI

Sensient

Magna Colours

Anajet

Print-Rite

Lanyu

Hongsam

INKBANK

TrendVision

INKWIN

By Types:

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

By Applications:

Clothing Industry

Textile Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Textile Printing Inks Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Textile Printing Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reactive Dye Inks

1.4.3 Acidic Ink

1.4.4 Paint Ink

1.4.5 Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Textile Printing Inks Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Clothing Industry

1.5.3 Textile Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Textile Printing Inks Market

1.8.1 Global Textile Printing Inks Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Textile Printing Inks Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Textile Printing Inks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Textile Printing Inks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Textile Printing Inks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Textile Printing Inks Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Textile Printing Inks Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2

