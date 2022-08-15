C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
C-reactive protein is an annular (ring-shaped), pentameric protein found in blood plasma, whose levels rise in response to inflammation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test in Global, including the following market information:
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test market was valued at 625.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 924.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Immunoturbidimetric Assay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test include HORIBA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Orion Diagnostica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Immunoturbidimetric Assay
Elisa
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
Others
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratories
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Home
Others
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HORIBA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F Hoffmann-La Roche
Quest Diagnostics
Abbott
Siemens Healthineers
Danaher
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Orion Diagnostica
Merck
Abaxis
BODITECH MED
Getein Biotech
Randox Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Overall Market Size
2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
