C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C-reactive protein is an annular (ring-shaped), pentameric protein found in blood plasma, whose levels rise in response to inflammation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test in Global, including the following market information:

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test market was valued at 625.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 924.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immunoturbidimetric Assay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test include HORIBA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Orion Diagnostica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immunoturbidimetric Assay

Elisa

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Others

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Home

Others

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HORIBA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Orion Diagnostica

Merck

Abaxis

BODITECH MED

Getein Biotech

Randox Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

