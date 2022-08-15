Curved Televisions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Curved TVs allow for a more immersive experience, as the curve should make them fill more of our field of view.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Curved Televisions in global, including the following market information:

Global Curved Televisions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Curved Televisions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Curved Televisions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Curved Televisions market was valued at 4329.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82940 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 52.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Large Screen Televisions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Curved Televisions include LG Electronics, Haier, Sony, Sichuan Changhong Electronics and Samsung Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Curved Televisions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Curved Televisions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Curved Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Large Screen Televisions

Medium Screen Televisions

Small Screen Televisions

Global Curved Televisions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Curved Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Institutional

Residential

Global Curved Televisions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Curved Televisions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Curved Televisions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Curved Televisions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Curved Televisions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Curved Televisions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Electronics

Haier

Sony

Sichuan Changhong Electronics

Samsung Electronics

