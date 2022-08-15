Cyber Weapon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A cyberweapon is a malware agent employed for military, paramilitary or intelligence objectives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyber Weapon in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cyber Weapon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cyber Weapon market was valued at 40450 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Duqu Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cyber Weapon include BAE Systems, EADS, General Dynamics, Mandiant, Symantec, Northrop Grumman, AVG Technologies, Avast Software and Boeing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cyber Weapon companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cyber Weapon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cyber Weapon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Duqu
Flame (Malware)
Great Cannon
Mirai (Malware)
Stuxnet
Wiper (Malware)
Global Cyber Weapon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cyber Weapon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Organizations
Military
Public Utilities
Financial Systems
Communication Networks
Essential Services
Global Cyber Weapon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cyber Weapon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cyber Weapon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cyber Weapon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BAE Systems
EADS
General Dynamics
Mandiant
Symantec
Northrop Grumman
AVG Technologies
Avast Software
Boeing
Kaspersky Lab
Cisco Systems
McAfee
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyber Weapon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cyber Weapon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cyber Weapon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cyber Weapon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cyber Weapon Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyber Weapon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cyber Weapon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cyber Weapon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyber Weapon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cyber Weapon Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyber Weapon Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyber Weapon Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyber Weapon Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cyber Weapon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Duqu
4.1.3 Flame (Malware)
