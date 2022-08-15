Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A power distribution unit is a device for controlling electrical power in a data center.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market was valued at 1536.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2165.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basic PDU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) include Cyber Power Systems, APC, Server Technology, Raritan, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development and Tripp Lite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basic PDU

Metered PDU

Intelligent PDU

Switched PDU

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Power Industry

Others

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cyber Power Systems

APC

Server Technology

Raritan

Vertiv

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Tripp Lite

