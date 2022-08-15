Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A power distribution unit is a device for controlling electrical power in a data center.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market was valued at 1536.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2165.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Basic PDU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) include Cyber Power Systems, APC, Server Technology, Raritan, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development and Tripp Lite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Basic PDU
Metered PDU
Intelligent PDU
Switched PDU
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Power Industry
Others
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cyber Power Systems
APC
Server Technology
Raritan
Vertiv
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
Tripp Lite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Data Center Rack P
