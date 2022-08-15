Denim Finishing Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Denim finishing agents are used for manufacturing denim products including jeans, jackets, bags and trousers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Denim Finishing Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Denim Finishing Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Denim Finishing Agents market was valued at 1137.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1520.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Enzymes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Denim Finishing Agents include BASF, DowDuPont, Huntsman, Seydel, Garmon Chemicals, Asutex, Rudolf, Pulcra Chemicals and Americos Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Denim Finishing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Enzymes

Resins

Softeners

Defoamers

Bleaching

Crush-Resistant

Anti-Back Staining

Others

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Others

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Denim Finishing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Denim Finishing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Denim Finishing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Denim Finishing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Huntsman

Seydel

Garmon Chemicals

Asutex

Rudolf

Pulcra Chemicals

Americos Industries

Denimist Chemical

CHT

Denim Care

