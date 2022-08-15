Palm Sugar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Palm sugar is a sweetener derived from any variety of palm tree.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Palm Sugar in global, including the following market information:
Global Palm Sugar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Palm Sugar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Palm Sugar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Palm Sugar market was valued at 518.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 810.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Palm Sugar include Navitas Organics, Windmill Organics, Wholesome Sweeteners, Asana Foods, Organika Health Products, Betterbody Foods & Nutrition, Big Tree Farms, E Farms and Royal Pepper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Palm Sugar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Palm Sugar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Palm Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional
Organic
Global Palm Sugar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Palm Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Foodservice
Household
Global Palm Sugar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Palm Sugar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Palm Sugar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Palm Sugar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Palm Sugar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Palm Sugar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Navitas Organics
Windmill Organics
Wholesome Sweeteners
Asana Foods
Organika Health Products
Betterbody Foods & Nutrition
Big Tree Farms
E Farms
Royal Pepper
Sevenhills Wholefoods
Phalada Agro Research Foundation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Palm Sugar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Palm Sugar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Palm Sugar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Palm Sugar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Palm Sugar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Palm Sugar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Palm Sugar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Palm Sugar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Palm Sugar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Palm Sugar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Palm Sugar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Palm Sugar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Palm Sugar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Palm Sugar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Palm Sugar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Palm Sugar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Palm Sugar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Conventional
4.1.3 Organic
4.2 By Type – Global Palm Sugar Revenue & Forecasts
