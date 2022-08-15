Passenger Car Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car accessories enable the consumer to upgrade their cars with advanced features.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Passenger Car Accessories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger Car Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger Car Accessories include Toyota, Hyundai Motor, Honda, FORD, Renault, Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen and BMW and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passenger Car Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Doors
Windows
Wheels & Rims
Car Cover
Mirrors
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Others
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toyota
Hyundai Motor
Honda
FORD
Renault
Nissan
General Motors
Volkswagen
BMW
AUDI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passenger Car Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passenger Car Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passenger Car Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passenger Car Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passenger Car Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passenger Car Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Accessories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passenger Car Accessories Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Accessorie
