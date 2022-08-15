Pay Card Reader Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The pay card reader is a machine that has the capacities of reading debit and credit cards, either via a magnetic band or chip and pin technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pay Card Reader in global, including the following market information:
Global Pay Card Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pay Card Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pay Card Reader companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pay Card Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Card Reader Accessories Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pay Card Reader include Square, PayPal, Infineon Technologies, CPI Card, NXP Semiconductors and First Data, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pay Card Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pay Card Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pay Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Card Reader Accessories
Integrated Card Reader Solutions
Global Pay Card Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pay Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Restaurant
Retail
Warehouse/Distribution
Government and Consumer Utility Services
Transportation and Entertainment
Global Pay Card Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pay Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pay Card Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pay Card Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pay Card Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pay Card Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Square
PayPal
Infineon Technologies
CPI Card
NXP Semiconductors
First Data
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pay Card Reader Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pay Card Reader Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pay Card Reader Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pay Card Reader Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pay Card Reader Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pay Card Reader Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pay Card Reader Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pay Card Reader Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pay Card Reader Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pay Card Reader Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pay Card Reader Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pay Card Reader Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pay Card Reader Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pay Card Reader Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pay Card Reader Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pay Card Reader Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pay Card Reader Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Card Reader A
