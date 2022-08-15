Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market was valued at 4596.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRTP composites has the advantages of high mechanical strength, light weight, easy formation of complex shapes, good processability, recyclability and other advantages.Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite can be classified into three types: Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers and Yarn Glass Fibers. Survey results showed that Roving Glass Fibers of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market is 61.06%, Chopped Glass Fibers is 16.66%, 8.81% is Yarn Glass Fibers in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need GFRTP Composite. So, GFRTP Composite has a huge market potential in the future.

By Market Vendors:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Mitsui Chemical

Prime Polymer

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Quadrant Group

Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic

By Types:

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

By Applications:

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Roving Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

1.4.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Electro & Electronics

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Sport & Leisure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market

1.8.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Average Price b

