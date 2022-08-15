Pediatric Radiology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology involving the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, adolescents and young adults.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Radiology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pediatric Radiology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pediatric Radiology market was valued at 1786.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2379.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Radiology include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Mindray Medical and Samsung Medison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pediatric Radiology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pediatric Radiology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasound
X-Ray
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Nuclear Medicine
Computed Tomography
Global Pediatric Radiology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pediatric Ultrasound
Radiographic Imaging
Pediatric X-ray
Pediatric CT Scan
Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI
Fluoroscopy
Global Pediatric Radiology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pediatric Radiology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pediatric Radiology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Canon Medical Systems
Siemens Healthcare
Mindray Medical
Samsung Medison
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pediatric Radiology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pediatric Radiology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pediatric Radiology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pediatric Radiology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pediatric Radiology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Radiology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pediatric Radiology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Radiology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Radiology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Radiology Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Pediatric Ra
