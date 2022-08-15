Pediatric Radiology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology involving the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Radiology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pediatric Radiology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pediatric Radiology market was valued at 1786.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2379.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Radiology include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Mindray Medical and Samsung Medison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pediatric Radiology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasound

X-Ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Medicine

Computed Tomography

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pediatric Ultrasound

Radiographic Imaging

Pediatric X-ray

Pediatric CT Scan

Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI

Fluoroscopy

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pediatric Radiology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pediatric Radiology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pediatric Radiology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare

Mindray Medical

Samsung Medison

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pediatric Radiology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pediatric Radiology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pediatric Radiology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pediatric Radiology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pediatric Radiology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Radiology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pediatric Radiology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Radiology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Radiology Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Radiology Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Pediatric Ra

