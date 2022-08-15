Pelvic Trauma Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The management of pelvic trauma patients aims definitively to restore the homeostasis and the normal physiopathology associated to the mechanical stability of the pelvic ring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pelvic Trauma Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pelvic Trauma Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crutches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pelvic Trauma Management include Sunrise Medical, Antano, Herdegen Turkey, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare, Horizon Pharma, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Actavis Elizabeth and Unique Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pelvic Trauma Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Crutches
Walker
Wheelchair
Pelvic Binder
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Retail Pharmacies
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pelvic Trauma Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pelvic Trauma Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunrise Medical
Antano
Herdegen Turkey
Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare
Horizon Pharma
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Sandoz
Actavis Elizabeth
Unique Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pelvic Trauma Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pelvic Trauma Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pelvic Trauma Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pelvic Trauma Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pelvic Trauma Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pelvic Trauma Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pelvic Trauma Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pelvic Trauma Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pelvic Trauma Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pelvic Trauma Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
