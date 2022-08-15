Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synthetic Concrete Fibers market was valued at 89.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Synthetic concrete is a special high performance concrete fiber used in concrete / mortar, it can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.The import and export percent of this industry is not high, because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

By Market Vendors:

BASF

Sika

ABC Polymer

Propex

GCP Applied Technologies

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

BarChip

FORTA

Fabpro Polymers

Ha-Be

Contec Fiber

Belgian Fibers

Kasturi Metal Composite

Taian Tongban Fiber

TianYi

Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber

Zibo Ruixing

By Types:

Macro-Synthetic Fibers

Micro-Synthetic Fibers

By Applications:

Bridge & Road

Residential Building

Commercial Building

