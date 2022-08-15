Penicillin and Streptomycin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Penicillin-Streptomycin is used to supplement cell culture media to control bacterial contamination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Penicillin and Streptomycin in global, including the following market information:

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Penicillin and Streptomycin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Penicillin and Streptomycin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Penicillin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Penicillin and Streptomycin include Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Toyama Chemical, Eli Lilly and Astra Zeneca and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Penicillin and Streptomycin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Penicillin

Streptomycin

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Throat Infections

Meningitis

Tuberculosis Treatment

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Penicillin and Streptomycin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Penicillin and Streptomycin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Penicillin and Streptomycin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Penicillin and Streptomycin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astellas Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Gilead Sciences

Toyama Chemical

Eli Lilly

Astra Zeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical

