Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is the surgical standard for treating large or complex renal stones.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Micro-Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System include Karl Storz, PolyDiagnost, InnoMedicus, Electro Medical Systems, Olympus, Cook Medical and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Micro-Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Ultra-Mini Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Mini Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Karl Storz
PolyDiagnost
InnoMedicus
Electro Medical Systems
Olympus
Cook Medical
Boston Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Percutaneous Nephrolit
