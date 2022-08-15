Performance Beverages Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A performance drink is a type of drink containing stimulant drugs, usually including caffeine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance Beverages in global, including the following market information:
Global Performance Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Performance Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Performance Beverages companies in 2021 (%)
The global Performance Beverages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbohydrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Performance Beverages include High Performance Beverage, Red Bull, Monster Beverage, The Monarch Beverage, Frucor Beverages, Glanbia, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, PEPSICO and The Coca-Cola, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Performance Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Performance Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Performance Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbohydrate
Crystalline Fructose
Protein/Amino Acid
Minerals
Vitamins
Global Performance Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Performance Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online Retails Stores
Departmental Stores
Others
Global Performance Beverages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Performance Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Performance Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Performance Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Performance Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Performance Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
High Performance Beverage
Red Bull
Monster Beverage
The Monarch Beverage
Frucor Beverages
Glanbia
Lucozade Ribena Suntory
PEPSICO
The Coca-Cola
Goldwin Health Care
Energy Beverages
Xyience
Bomb Energy Drink
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Performance Beverages Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Performance Beverages Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Performance Beverages Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Performance Beverages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Performance Beverages Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Performance Beverages Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Performance Beverages Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Performance Beverages Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Performance Beverages Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Performance Beverages Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Performance Beverages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Performance Beverages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Performance Beverages Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Performance Beverages Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Performance Beverages Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Performance Beverages Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
