Perioral Rejuvenations Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Perioral rejuvenation restores the volume of the lips with injectable fillers or with fat transfer (lipofilling).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Perioral Rejuvenations in Global, including the following market information:
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Perioral Rejuvenations market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Autologous Fat Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perioral Rejuvenations include Leica Microsystems, Optomic, Medical Experts, Orion Medic, Chammed, Topcon and Alcon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Perioral Rejuvenations companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Autologous Fat Injection
Fillers
Botulinum Toxin
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aesthetic Volume Restoration
Wrinkle Reduction
Nasolabial Folds
Marionette Lines and Vertical Rhytids
Others
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Perioral Rejuvenations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Perioral Rejuvenations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Leica Microsystems
Optomic
Medical Experts
Orion Medic
Chammed
Topcon
Alcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perioral Rejuvenations Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Perioral Rejuvenations Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Perioral Rejuvenations Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Perioral Rejuvenations Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Perioral Rejuvenations Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Perioral Rejuvenations Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Perioral Rejuvenations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Perioral Rejuvenations Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perioral Rejuvenations Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perioral Rejuvenations Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perioral Rejuvenations Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
