Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Peripheral nerve stimulation is a technique in which electrodes are placed along the course of peripheral nerves to control pain.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Nerve Stimulators in global, including the following market information:
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Peripheral Nerve Stimulators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators market was valued at 617.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 922.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Nerve Stimulators include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Advanced Bionics, BioControl Medical, Cardionomic, Envoy Medical, Holaira and Novum Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peripheral Nerve Stimulators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Central Sleep Apnea
Hypertension
Obesity
Incontinence
Heart Failure
Migraine
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Physiotherapy Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Others
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peripheral Nerve Stimulators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peripheral Nerve Stimulators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Peripheral Nerve Stimulators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Peripheral Nerve Stimulators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Advanced Bionics
BioControl Medical
Cardionomic
Envoy Medical
Holaira
Novum Therapeutics
Respicardia
Uni-Patch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
