Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A peripherally inserted central catheters is a form of intravenous access that can be used for a prolonged period of time or for administration of substances that should not be done peripherally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters in Global, including the following market information:

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters include AngioDynamics, C. R. Bard, Teleflex, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Vygon, Cook Medical, Argon Medical and Theragenics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Laboratories

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AngioDynamics

C. R. Bard

Teleflex

B. Braun Melsungen

Medtronic

Vygon

Cook Medical

Argon Medical

Theragenics

