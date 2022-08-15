Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal protective equipment refers to protective clothing, helmets, goggles or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand and Arm Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment include Honeywell, Ansell, 3M, DowDuPont, MSA Safety, Lindstrom, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Rubber and BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hand and Arm Protection
Foot and Leg Protection
Eye and Face Protection
Skin Protection
Head Protection
Ear Protection
Fall Protection
Lung Protection
Others
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Manufacturing
Services
Mining
Others
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Ansell
3M
DowDuPont
MSA Safety
Lindstrom
Alpha Pro Tech
Avon Rubber
BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik
Bekina
Cardinal Heath
Dragerwerk
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Protectiv
