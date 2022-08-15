Personalized Stationery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stationery is a mass noun referring to commercially manufactured writing materials, including cut paper, envelopes, writing implements, continuous form paper and other office supplies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personalized Stationery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Personalized Stationery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personalized Stationery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Storage & Filling Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personalized Stationery include Adveo, Herlitz, Groupe Hamelin, Canon, Kokuyo, Pilot, Newell Rubbermaid, Richemont and Staples Advantage. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personalized Stationery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personalized Stationery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personalized Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Storage & Filling Products
Paper Based Products
Drawing & Writing Instruments
Accessories
Bags
Others
Global Personalized Stationery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personalized Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Educational Institutes
Corporate Offices
Personal Use
Hospitals
Others
Global Personalized Stationery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Personalized Stationery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personalized Stationery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personalized Stationery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adveo
Herlitz
Groupe Hamelin
Canon
Kokuyo
Pilot
Newell Rubbermaid
Richemont
Staples Advantage
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personalized Stationery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personalized Stationery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personalized Stationery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personalized Stationery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personalized Stationery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personalized Stationery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personalized Stationery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personalized Stationery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personalized Stationery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Personalized Stationery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personalized Stationery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personalized Stationery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personalized Stationery Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
