Pharmacokinetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pharmacokinetics is a branch of pharmacology dedicated to determining the fate of substances administered to a living organism.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmacokinetics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pharmacokinetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmacokinetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Noncompartmental Methods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharmacokinetics include Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Cyprotex, Drumetix Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, GVK Biosciences, LGC, Parexel and Pharmoptima and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pharmacokinetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmacokinetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmacokinetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Noncompartmental Methods
Compartmental Methods
Global Pharmacokinetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmacokinetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Respiratory Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Others
Global Pharmacokinetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pharmacokinetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pharmacokinetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pharmacokinetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Charles River Laboratories
Covance
Cyprotex
Drumetix Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
GVK Biosciences
LGC
Parexel
Pharmoptima
TCG Lifesciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pharmacokinetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pharmacokinetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pharmacokinetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pharmacokinetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pharmacokinetics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pharmacokinetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pharmacokinetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pharmacokinetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmacokinetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pharmacokinetics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmacokinetics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pharmacokinetics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmacokinetics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Pharmacokinetics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
