Phenoxyethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenoxyethanol is a germicidal and germistatic glycol ether, phenol ether, and aromatic alcohol often used together with quaternary ammonium compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenoxyethanol in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phenoxyethanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenoxyethanol market was valued at 91 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 117.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bactericides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenoxyethanol include BASF, DowDuPont, N V Organics, Triveni Interchem, Hangzhou Uniwise, Zhejiang Weishi Biotechnology, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute and Eastman Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenoxyethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenoxyethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bactericides

Preservatives

Ungicides

Fixative

Anesthetic Agents

Global Phenoxyethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vaccines

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Products

Global Phenoxyethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenoxyethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenoxyethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenoxyethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phenoxyethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

N V Organics

Triveni Interchem

Hangzhou Uniwise

Zhejiang Weishi Biotechnology

Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical

Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute

Eastman Chemical

Chemsynth

Mitsubishi Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenoxyethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenoxyethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenoxyethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenoxyethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenoxyethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenoxyethanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenoxyethanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenoxyethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenoxyethanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenoxyethanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenoxyethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenoxyethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenoxyethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenoxyethanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenoxyethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenoxyethanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phenoxyethanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bactericides

4.1.3 Pr

