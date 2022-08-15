Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phycobiliproteins are water-soluble proteins present in cyanobacteria and certain algae which capture light energy, which is then passed on to chlorophylls during photosynthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phycobiliprotein Conjugates in global, including the following market information:

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Phycobiliprotein Conjugates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates market was valued at 25 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 92 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phycobiliprotein Conjugates include DIC Corporation, King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology, Parry Nutraceuticals, Nan Pao International Biotech, Japan Algae, Wuli Lvqi, Ozone Naturals and Norland Biotech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phycobiliprotein Conjugates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Allophycocyanin

Other

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Food Colorant

Dietary Supplement

Cosmetics

Other

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phycobiliprotein Conjugates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phycobiliprotein Conjugates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phycobiliprotein Conjugates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Phycobiliprotein Conjugates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC Corporation

King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology

Parry Nutraceuticals

Nan Pao International Biotech

Japan Algae

Wuli Lvqi

Ozone Naturals

Norland Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phycobiliprotein Conjugates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

