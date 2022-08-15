Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Physician office diagnostic testing is similar to the point-of-care diagnostic testing which are carried out in physician?s office, hospital, home and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physician Office Diagnostic Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glucose Monitoring Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Physician Office Diagnostic Testing include Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics, Becton and Dickinson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Physician Office Diagnostic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Home Care

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Physician Office Diagnostic Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Physician Office Diagnostic Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Nova Biomedical

Roche Diagnostics

Becton

Dickinson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physician Office Diagn

